The Union are 12-7-3 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is 7-1-1 when it scores two goals.

The Red Bulls are 9-9-4 in conference matchups. New York has 32 of its 53 goals in the second half of matches.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. New York won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has 15 goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Marco Fabian has three goals over the past 10 games for the Union.

Daniel Royer has 11 goals and six assists for New York. Kaku has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.5 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

New York: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.5 assists, five shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Alejandro Bedoya (injured), Sergio Santos (injured).

New York: Amro Tarek (injured), Florian Valot (injured).

