The win took Newcastle above the hosts and eight points clear of the relegation zone.
Southampton had to cope after losing Moussa Djenepo in the 28th minute when the winger was sent off for a reckless challenge on Isaac Hayden. Referee Graham Scott consulted the pitch-side monitor before changing his initial decision from yellow to red.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.