Newcastle beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to reach 40-point mark

NEWCASTLE, England — Miguel Almiron’s well-taken goal handed Newcastle a sixth successive home Premier League win for the first time since 2004 as a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace took the team past the 40-point barrier on Wednesday.
The goal came after Bruno Guimaraes had collected Emil Krafth’s throw-in on his chest and lifted a pass over the top of full-back Tyrick Mitchell. Almiron raced away before firing a shot across goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and inside the far post.
The Paraguay international was denied a second four minutes later when the keeper dived to his right to claim his dipping effort, and Guaita also had to deal with a long-range effort from Guimaraes.
Newcastle spent much of the last 30 minutes camped inside its own area as Palace, which was coming off a loss in the FA Cup semifinals, tried to mount a comeback. But substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard both failed to test the keeper with headers, and Wilfried Zaha missed a last-gasp shot for the visitors.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports