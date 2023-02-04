Newcastle concedes late to West Ham in 1-1 draw

NEWCASTLE, England — Conceding for the first time in the English Premier League since November, Newcastle was held by West Ham to 1-1 on Saturday.
Newcastle had not conceded in the league since Nov. 6.
The home team missed the suspended Bruno Guimaraes, and even the introduction of $54 million January signing Anthony Gordon for his debut could not make the difference.
Wilson struck after three minutes when finishing Sean Longstaff’s defense-splitting pass
Paqueta’s leveller came in the 32nd when stabbing home at the far post after the Newcastle defense failed to deal with Declan Rice’s corner.
