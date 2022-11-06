Newcastle continues outstanding run with win at Southampton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Newcastle secured a sixth win in its last seven games by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. Eddie Howe’s team is emerging as a serious contender for Champions League qualification and possibly more after its outstanding start to the season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The win moved it up to third ahead of fourth-place Tottenham’s game against Liverpool later Sunday.

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring on 35 minutes when he evaded a challenge from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and side-footed past Gavin Bazunu into the bottom left corner.

Newcastle doubled the lead in the 58th when substitute Chris Wood pivoted in the box and directed a shot into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later, Joe Willock made it 3-0 with a low strike after good work from Kieran Trippier.

Romain Perraud denied Newcastle a clean sheet as he drove into the area and fired into the top corner.

But Southampton’s celebrations were short-lived as Bruno Guimaraes responded immediately and curled past a diving Bazunu.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

GiftOutline Gift Article