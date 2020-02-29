The introduction of a second striker in Dwight Gayle, meaning offseason signing Joelinton moved to the left, was not rewarded with goals.
Newcastle did create chances, with Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron all impressive, but they could not take any of them.
Burnley extended its unbeaten league run to six games with another resilient display at St. James’ Park. Sean Dyche’s team is in ninth place, seven points behind fourth-place Chelsea.
Newcastle is 14th.
