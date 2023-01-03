Newcastle holds Premier League leader Arsenal to 0-0 draw

LONDON — Newcastle didn’t get the win but held Premier League leader Arsenal scoreless in a 0-0 draw between title challengers Tuesday.
The draw at Emirates Stadium allowed both teams to extend unbeaten runs in league play. Newcastle’s streak rose to 13; Arsenal’s to 11.
Arsenal started strong but faded and rarely threatened to penetrate the defense of third-place Newcastle. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times.
The match featured few chances but produced eight yellow cards and a brief exchange of words between managers Eddie Howe and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta.
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope made a save to deny Eddie Nketiah a late winner.
Both teams next play FA Cup games against third-division opponents. Arsenal is at Oxford United next Monday night. Newcastle visits Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and then hosts Leicester on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the League Cup.
