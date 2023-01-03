Newcastle holds Premier League leader Arsenal to 0-0 draw

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Newcastle didn’t get the win but held Premier League leader Arsenal scoreless in a 0-0 draw between title challengers Tuesday. The Gunners have scored in every other league game this season en route to what is now an eight-point lead over Manchester City, which plays at Chelsea on Thursday.

The draw at Emirates Stadium allowed both teams to extend unbeaten runs in league play. Newcastle’s streak rose to 13; Arsenal’s to 11.

Arsenal started strong but faded and rarely threatened to penetrate the defense of third-place Newcastle. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times.

The match featured few chances but produced eight yellow cards and a brief exchange of words between managers Eddie Howe and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope made a save to deny Eddie Nketiah a late winner.

Both teams next play FA Cup games against third-division opponents. Arsenal is at Oxford United next Monday night. Newcastle visits Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and then hosts Leicester on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article