Joelinton then broke clear in the 90th, cut onto his left foot and sent in a shot that deflected in off sliding Palace center back Gary Cahill.
Newcastle came into the match having lost two straight games, and the win took Steve Bruce’s team to 10th place.
The absence of Wilfried Zaha again proved telling for Palace, whose star attacker was also missing in the 1-0 loss at Burnley on Monday after contracting the coronavirus.
Palace dropped to 13th, a point below Newcastle.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.