“There is a medical emergency in the East Stand,” the stadium announcer said before later telling the crowd the players would be returning.
The supporter continued to receive treatment in the stands before being wheeled away by the side of the field to applause in the stadium.
“Our thoughts are with the person receiving emergency medical treatment,” the announcer said.
Newcastle said the spectator was taken to hospital.
“The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilized,” the club said.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports