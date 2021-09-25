However, Watford leveled the contest when Sarr found himself unmarked to nod home at the far post in the 72nd.
The Hornets thought they had a winner three minutes from time when Joshua King slotted the ball past goalkeeper Karl Darlow but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.
“Pretty painful, huge frustration,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said. “We’ve played well again.”
Newcastle had 19 shots, five of which were on target.
Australian referee Jarred Gillett awarded seven yellow cards — four for Watford, three for Newcastle — on his first game in charge in the Premier League.
