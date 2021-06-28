Neymar also criticized the Rio pitch on June 17 after Brazil beat Peru 4-0.
“Celebrating yesterday’s goal in the ‘beautiful’ pitch of the Engenhao,” the striker said, using the name Brazilians use to call the stadium. “Please, fix the pitch.”
Lionel Messi and his Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni have also criticized the pitch of Nilton Santos.
Brazilian media reported at the weekend that Brazil wanted to play its quarterfinal at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba because of the pitch at the Rio stadium. If Brazil advances, it will also play the semifinal at Nilton Santos.
CONMEBOL said it finished on Sunday upgrading the Maracanã Stadium pitch for the final on July 10.
