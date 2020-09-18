Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Argentina are among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The opening rounds of South American qualifying were initially scheduled for March but were originally postponed to September and later pushed back to October.
___
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Santos (Athletico) and Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Alex Telles (Porto), Felipe (Atlético Madrid), Renan Lodi (Atlético Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo)
Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)
Forwards: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton) Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Everton (Benfica), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.