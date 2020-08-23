PSG paid big money to sign the duo in its bid to finally win the Champions League, but they were not decisive in the final.

Both failed to capitalize on first-half chances that could have changed the story of the game, and neither was effective in the second half when PSG needed to come back from a goal down.

AD

Mbappé had one of the best scoring opportunities just before halftime with a close-range shot from inside the area, but the ball was weakly struck for an easy save by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

AD

Neymar had enjoyed his best chance with a dangerous run into the area in the 18th minute, but his shot was stopped by Neuer. Mbappé earlier had a couple of opportunities from inside the area but couldn’t get the ball past Bayern defenders.

The pair also failed to capitalize on PSG’s best opportunities in the second half. Mbappé’s run in the 72nd didn’t lead to a significant chance, and Neymar had the ball by his feet inside the area in stoppage time but failed to find the target or a teammate.

AD

The 28-year-old Neymar was having his big chance to shine and to show that he could win a European title without the help of Lionel Messi, when he lifted the trophy with Barcelona in 2015. It was also an opportunity for Neymar to prove that he has what it takes to be considered the best player in the world.

AD

The 21-year-old Mbappé entered the mini-tournament in Lisbon coming off an ankle ligament injury. He missed the first half of the quarterfinals against Atalanta but had started in the semifinals and the final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni