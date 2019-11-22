Icardi opened the scoring in the 17th minute when di Maria sent through Idrissa Gueye, who crossed for the Argentine’s sixth goal of the season.

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a fine save to deny Gueye just afterward, before Neymar showed his skill by eluding two defenders with a clever trick before sending the ball to di Maria.

Julian Draxler set up di Maria for PSG’s second goal in the 31st and should have scored himself after the break when he fired over with only Maignan to beat.

Neymar came off for Kylian Mbappé around the hour mark, and the 20-year-old France star was involved straight away, forcing a save from Maignan at his near post.

Loïc Remy came closest for Lille after a di Maria mistake in the 75th. The visitors dropped to seventh after their third consecutive league defeat.

