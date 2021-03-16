Neymar could return by the end of the week in a crucial league match against third-place Lyon. In a very tight race for the league title, Lille moved three points clear at the top of the standings last weekend when second-place PSG lost at home against Nantes.
PSG will also be without the injured Juan Bernat and Pablo Sarabia for the cup game.
