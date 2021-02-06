First-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas is nursing an adductor muscle injury and midfielder Ander Herrera is not yet match fit after recently resuming training.
Marseille and PSG are meeting for the third time this season, having won once each.
Marseille won 1-0 in an ill-tempered league game at Parc des Princes in September when Neymar was among five players sent off.
Neymar scored when PSG beat Marseille 2-1 last month to win the Champions Trophy.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.