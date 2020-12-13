Lyon held on for 10 minutes of stoppage time to extend its unbeaten run to 11 games and throw the title race wide open.

PSG’s fourth defeat of the season sent Lille top after it beat Bordeaux 2-1. Lyon is now second on goal difference, while PSG is one point behind in third spot.

Fourth-place Marseille trails PSG by one point but has played two fewer games.

PSG was without captain and center half Marquinhos because of a hip problem and he was missed against Lyon’s slick attacking trio of Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere.

They have now combined for 18 goals and nine assists in 14 games, with Toko Ekambi setting up Kadewere to rifle a diagonal shot past goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the 34th minute.

In northern France, Lille kept its strong form going.

Forward Jonathan Bamba scored the opening goal in the 16th minute and then set up captain Jose Fonte’s header on the stroke of halftime, after midfielder Toma Basic had netted for Bordeaux.

PSG still has to play Lille twice and travel to Marseille and Lyon.

Rennes got back to winning ways with a scrappy 1-0 victory at Nice, thanks to striker M’Baye Niang’s first-half goal.

In Sunday’s other games, it was: Lorient 3, Nimes 0; Nantes 1, Dijon 1; Strasbourg 2, Metz 2; and Brest 2, Reims 1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports