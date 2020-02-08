PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar trained normally on Saturday morning but “it’s too early for him to play” against Lyon.

Tuchel did not say whether Neymar would be ready for the French Cup quarterfinal away to Dijon on Wednesday.

PSG has a league game at Amiens next Saturday before traveling to face Borussia Dortmund three days later in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game on Feb. 18.

