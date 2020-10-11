Near midfield, Teal Bunbury tapped a pass to Nguyen, whose one-touch pass led Bunbury through the attacking half before he flicked a left-footer into the net from the center of the area to open the scoring in the third minute.
Nguyen scored his 52nd goal with the franchise when he converted from the spot in the 80th minute after a foul in the area by Alexander Callens.
Callens capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time, heading a corner kick by Alexander Ring off the post and into the net.
New York City (8-7-2), which had won three in a row, had 67% possession and outshot the Revs 16-7.
New England’s Matt Turner had seven saves.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.