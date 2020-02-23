Nimes took the lead in the first minute through veteran forward Nolan Roux, who finished well after combining with strike partner Renaud Ripart.
But Niang equalized six minutes later, bundling the ball home following a goalmouth scramble after Nimes failed to deal with Traoré’s cross from the right.
Rennes remains one point ahead of Lille, with third place securing a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds next season.
Nimes is 18th in the relegation-promotion playoff spot.
Saint-Étienne is struggling in 15th, and only two points above Nimes after drawing 1-1 at home to eighth-place Reims.
Forward Boulaye Dia grabbed a point for Reims with a last-minute penalty after striker Denis Bouanga put the home side ahead in the 73rd.
Later Sunday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain was at home to Bordeaux with a chance to move 13 points clear of second-place Marseille.
