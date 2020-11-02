Nice said Dante, a former Brazil international, underwent an MRI scan that confirmed he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, an injury that can take up to nine months to heal.
Dante has been a stalwart in Nice’s defense since he joined the club in 2016. He will be out of contract at the end of the season.
