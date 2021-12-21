Known for his appetite for attacking football, Bosz has failed to find the right balance for his players in the French league. In sharp contrast with Lyon’s performance in the Europa League — where it qualified for the knockout phase with a total of 16 goals and five wins from six games — Lyon has just six league wins this season. That’s a poor tally for a club filled with established talent including recruits Emerson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Jerome Boateng, Lyon’s biggest signing of the summer.