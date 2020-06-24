Nimes narrowly avoided relegation to the second division. It was in 18th place — the relegation-playoff position — when the league was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Toulouse finished last and was relegated along with next-to-last Amiens. Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion.
On Tuesday, clubs voted to maintain the top division at 20 teams for the 2020-21 season, a move that ended Amiens’ and Toulouse’s hopes of avoiding relegation. The demoted teams had proposed a 22-team league next season.
