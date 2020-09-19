Alexandre Lacazette’s 25th-minute opener for Arsenal, set up by a pinpoint cross from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was canceled out by a well-worked team goal finished off by Michail Antonio just before halftime at Emirates Stadium.
West Ham has lost both of its games so far, having been beaten 2-0 by Newcastle last weekend.
Arsenal opened with a 3-0 win at Fulham.
___
