Players from each side will line up without their traditional pre-match handshakes, while handshakes between the coaches and match officials are also scrapped.
These measures are valid until further notice, said the LFP, which is working in conjunction with the health, sports and interior ministries.
The virus outbreak that started in China has spread to at least 70 countries.
The total number of cases in France reached 257 by Wednesday, with four deaths, the health ministry said.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.