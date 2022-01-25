Cameras captured an image of a hooded person apparently setting the explosive.
On Tuesday, Duka said he had received a life-threatening text message asking him to resign.
The 59-year-old Duka, who has been federation president since 2002 but is at the end of his mandate, is running for re-election on March 2 and is the main candidate. The contest has sparked a clash between him and the Tirana city hall, which has accused Duka of corruption.
The federation’s website was also hacked and is not running.
