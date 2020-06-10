Players on the field have never had to wear masks, and there were already relaxed rules for each team’s head coach to be able to give instructions. More journalists will also be allowed at games.
The rule changes only take effect from Friday, so Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt’s players and staff still wore masks on the sidelines of Wednesday’s cup semifinal.
The federation and league said in a joint statement that the changes had the approval of the German labor ministry and that restricting the spread of the coronavirus remained their “highest priority.”
The German Bundesliga was the first of Europe’s major soccer leagues to resume without fans amid the pandemic. It started play on May 16 and teams have since played five out of nine scheduled rounds of games.
