Jamaica's World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston will be played without fans in attendance.The Jamaica Football Federation said Thursday the decision was made by the Jamaican government.The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati before traveling to Jamaica.