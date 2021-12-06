Chelsea reached the final last season only to lose to Leicester, which launches its defense of the title with a home match against Watford.
That is one of three all-English Premier League matchups, with Manchester United-Aston Villa and West Ham-Leeds being the others.
Premier League leader Manchester City was drawn away to fourth-tier Swindon, and Liverpool will host third-tier Shrewsbury.
The third round takes place from Jan. 7-10.
