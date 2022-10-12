Nordic nations launch bid to co-host Women's Euro 2025

STOCKHOLM — Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have launched their bid to co-host the Women’s European Championship in 2025.
The final would take place at the 50,000-seater Friends Arena in Stockholm.
Announcing the joint bid, the Nordic nations said they have been working closely for the past four years.
“The bid offers a compact tournament set-up to build connections within the Nordic and European cities in the spirit of sustainable development,” they said.
Other candidates for the tournament are France, Poland and Switzerland.
UEFA’s executive committee will announce the winning bid on Jan. 25.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup