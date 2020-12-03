Solbakken is a former midfielder for Norway and recently resigned from his job as coach of Danish team FC Copenhagen.
He takes charge of an improving national team which features attacking players like Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and Real Madrid midfielder Martin Ødegaard.
“For me, this is a good time to take over,” Solbakken said. “Lars Lagerbäck and (assistant) Per Joar Hansen have done a solid job and developed a foundation that will be exciting to work on.
“I look forward to taking on the task of building a strong team.”
