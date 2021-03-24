Earlier, the players wore T-shirts with the message “RESPECT” followed by “On and off the pitch” during the warm-up at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar. Norway coach Stale Solbakken also donned a T-shirt with that message.
Qatar is under scrutiny because of its discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers who are helping to build infrastructure for the World Cup, which starts on Nov. 21 next year.
Some of Norway’s top-division clubs, including Rosenborg and Tromso, have called for a boycott of the World Cup. Solbakken said ahead of the Gibraltar game that his team “can do things that the world might see” to put pressure on Qatar.
