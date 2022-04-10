Norwich beats Burnley 2-0 in Premier League relegation scrap

French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou opened the scoring for Norwich in the ninth minute when he slotted the ball into the bottom right corner with a shot from outside the box following a corner.

NORWICH, England — Burnley squandered an opportunity to close the gap to Premier League safety, losing 2-0 to bottom club Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The home side fended off multiple attempts by Burnley to find an equalizer before Teemu Pukki put the game out of reach with a goal in the 86th with a fine finish from the right after a through ball from Mathias Normann.