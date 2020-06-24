Norwich is six points from safety after the other two teams in the relegation zone, Aston Villa and Bournemouth, failed to win on Wednesday but now has just seven games left of the season.
The Canaries have scored just once in their last seven matches and have been defeated in both of their games since the restart, also losing to Southampton 3-0 at home.
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said before the game he believed European football was a realistic target for his team. However, in 10th place, Everton remained eight points behind sixth-place Wolverhampton.
