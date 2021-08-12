Canaries manager Daniel Farke said “some of the biggest teams in Europe” were also interested in signing Tzolis, who made his international debut last year.
“In his age group, Christos is probably one of the most exciting offensive players across European football,” Farke said. “He’s a young winger with lots of pace and potential.”
On Monday, Norwich signed 21-year-old United States forward Josh Sargent from German team Werder Bremen.
Newly promoted Norwich hosts Liverpool on Saturday in the season opener.
