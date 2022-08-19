Nottingham Forest seals 16th transfer by signing Gibbs-White

LONDON — Another day, another signing by Nottingham Forest.
The two-time European champions, who opened the season with a loss at Newcastle and a win over West Ham, have also signed, among others, former Manchester United players Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson, right back Neco Williams from Liverpool and striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin.
The 22-year-old Gibbs-White is an attacking midfielder who has never been a regular at Wolves. He spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, scoring 12 goals and setting up 10 more.
He played 10 times for England’s under-21 team but never for the senior team.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports