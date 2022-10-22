Nottingham Forest shocks Liverpool in 1-0 win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest produced a shock to beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. The last-place team at the start of the day secured only its second win of the season in the game at the City Ground. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the match in the 55th-minute to end Liverpool’s mini-revival, which saw it beat Rangers, Manchester City and West Ham in its previous three games.

Awoniyi was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for the first team, but he produced the decisive moment to lift Forest off the foot of the table.

The win eases the pressure on Forest manager Steve Cooper, who also used to coach at Liverpool.

Forest took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when a free-kick found Steve Cook on the right-hand side. His cross was struck against the post by Ryan Yates, but Awoniyi was on hand to turn the rebound into an empty net.

Morgan Gibbs-White then saw another effort blocked by James Milner, which would have doubled the home team’s lead.

Liverpool’s fight back saw Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson palm away a Trent Alexander-Arnold header in the final 10 minutes.

In return, Alisson denied Yates late on before Henderson stopped a powerful header from Virgil van Dijk to secure the famous win.

