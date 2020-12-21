“There is something else apart from that,” he continued. “It is not just the performance on the pitch, it is something else that needs to go our way and at the moment it doesn’t.”
Data analysis is playing an increasingly important role in soccer, but Arteta’s comments may not calm the nerves of Arsenal fans.
Arteta’s side has taken only two points from its last seven games and only the current bottom three have a worse goal return than the 12 managed by Arsenal in its 14 league games so far this season.
Arsenal plays Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Tuesday.
