NWSL final to be televised nationally during prime time

The National Women’s Soccer League title game will be aired nationally in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league’s history.
The top six teams in the league advance to the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Oct. 15. The top two finishers in the regular season get a bye to the semifinals.
Audi Field is the primary home of the NWSL’s Washington Spirit as well as of D.C. United in Major League Soccer. The Spirit are the NWSL’s defending champions.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports