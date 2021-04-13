The Thorns also successfully appealed a red card issued to Weaver for her role in the incident and it was rescinded. However, the league fined defender Meghan Klingenberg for her postgame comments.
The league also determined Racing Louisville’s Jorian Baucom committed major game misconduct in the 83rd minute of the team’s 2-2 draw with the Orlando Pride on Saturday. Baucom was suspended for a game.
Gotham FC and the Chicago Red Stars also were also fined for unspecified comments that violated the league’s rules.
