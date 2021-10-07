“I think with that type of heaviness, comes the realization that things need to change. We’ve been doing a lot of grieving for our fellow players, we’ve been doing a lot of factfinding, we’ve been doing a lot of having big discussions about where this league should go and how it should look like,” Portland Thorns defender Meghan Klingenberg said. “And the one thing that keeps coming back to me, and to us, over and over and over again is that, without any say in the league, without any power, without the financial resources to protect ourselves, this will continue happening.”