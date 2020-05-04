An essential staff member will be allowed to oversee training sessions, while maintaining social distancing, to make sure players follow certain procedures.
Like the MLS training policy, players will not have access to indoor team facilities and they will have to undergo symptom screening before workouts.
The NWSL’s moratorium on team training extends through May 15.
