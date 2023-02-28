NWSL's Pride switches to dark shorts citing player concerns

Orlando is the first team in the National Women’s Soccer League to alter its uniforms after English club Manchester City announced last fall that it was doing away with white shorts.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride have updated the team’s secondary uniforms to feature black shorts rather than white to address players’ concerns during menstrual cycles.

“The reasons behind not wanting to wear white shorts are clear, but it is unfortunately something that hasn’t been addressed until recently,” Pride midfielder Erika Tymrak said in a statement. “I think it’s a big step for us as a club to make players feel comfortable and allow us to focus solely on competing.”