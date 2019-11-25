Current Reign owners Bill and Teresa Predmore will retain a minority stake in Reign FC. Bill Predmore will serve as CEO of the team.

“Our ambition has always been to operate the best women’s football club in the world,” Bill Predmore said in a statement. “This is a distinction long held by OL, making them the perfect organization to help us achieve our long-term objectives for the club.”

Reign FC made the NWSL playoffs for the second straight season this year and coach Vlatko Andonovski was named the league’s Coach of the Year. Andonovski stepped down at the end of the season to become head coach of the U.S. women’s national team.

Lyon will also assume control of Reign Academy as part of the deal.

The Hanauer Family and Tacoma Soccer Ventures, investors in the Reign when the team moved to Tacoma last season, will no longer have an ownership stake. But the Reign will continue to play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

