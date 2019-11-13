Scally, who turns 17 on Dec. 31, is a 5-foot-10 right back who started all three games for the U.S. at the U-17 World Cup from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2. He made his professional debut at age 15 as a substitute in NYC’s U.S. Open Cup match on June 6, 2018, and has yet to make his first MLS appearance.