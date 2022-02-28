“We’re extremely happy to sign Maximo to his first professional contract, this is a historic moment for both the club and MLS,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. “He’s a special and extremely talented player and it’s been exciting to watch him develop over recent years in our academy.”
Carrizo joined the NYCFC academy in 2018 as an under-12 player and was invited to take part in the first-team training camp during this preseason. Carrizo took part in the U-15 MLS Next playoffs last year and was called into U.S. U-15 national team camp earlier this year.
“I already feel part of this club and I really believe that NYCFC is the perfect place for me to continue my development and grow on-and-off the pitch,” Carrizo said.
Axel Kei of Real Salt Lake had previously been the youngest first-team signing in league history at 14 years and 15 days. Kei signed with RSL in January.
