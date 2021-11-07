Castellanos, who tied D.C. United’s Ola Kamara for most goals in MLS this season, has scored in four consecutive games and has six goals in that span. He went high in the air to side-net a header off an arcing ball from Maximiliano Moralez to make it 1-1 in the 53rd minute.
Kacper Przybylko scored with a one-touch finish from point-blank range to give Philadelphia (14-8-12) the 1-0 lead in the 26th minute.
The second-seeded Union will play No. 7 seed New York Red Bulls in the first round.
