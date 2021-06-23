The first Slovakian mishap came when goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka pushed a high rebound off the crossbar into his own net. Juraj Kucka then knocked in the final goal of the rout in Seville.
There previously had been only nine own-goals scored in 40 years from the 1976 tournament through Euro 2016. And before this year, there had never been a European Championship game with two own-goals. There have been two in the past week.
Portugal also scored two on Saturday, four minutes apart. Defenders Rúben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro gave Germany a 2-1 lead in a match the Germans ended up winning 4-2.
The scorers of all eight own-goals in the group stage ended up on the losing team, including Germany defender Mats Hummels in France’s 1-0 victory.
The list includes three goalkeepers who had varying degrees of luck.
Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was unlucky that a Slovakian opponent’s shot rebounded off the post and against the back of his arm to go in. Finland’s Lukáš Hrádecký was a little clumsy reaching for a ball that bounced back off a post from Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen’s header.
Dúbravka‘s error Wednesday was harder to explain and came minutes after he dived to save a penalty from Álvaro Morata.
When Euro 2016 set the record five years ago it was the first 24-team edition of the tournament. The 51 games was an increase of 20 on the previous 16-team format.
After Wednesday’s games, there will be 15 more games to add to the own-goal tally.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports