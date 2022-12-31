Olise's corners set up Palace for 2-0 win over Bournemouth

Jordan Ayew opened the scoring when he rose highest to meet Michael Olise’s corner and cushioned a header into the bottom right corner from the edge of the six-yard box in the 19th minute.

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Crystal Palace picked up three points in its final game of 2022 with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The midtable Eagles extended their lead in the 36th after Olise once again set up a teammate from a perfectly placed corner. This time it was Eberechi Eze, who wasted no time in curling a right-footed effort into the bottom left corner from close to the penalty spot.