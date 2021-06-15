In his first international start, Onaiwu put Japan ahead in Osaka from the penalty spot after 27 minutes and quickly added two more.
Kyrgyzstan pulled a goal back just before the break thanks to a Mirlan Murzaev penalty, just the second Japan conceded in the group.
Sho Sasaki restored Japan’s three-goal cushion with 18 minutes remaining and Takuma Asano added a fifth five minutes later to take Japan’s total to 46 in the second round.
Elsewhere, in Osaka, Tajikistan defeated Myanmar 4-0 to take second place in the group behind Japan and keep alive its hopes of moving to the third round as the one of the four best-performing runners-up.
